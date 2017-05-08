The immediate past President of the Peasant Farmers Association, Mohammed Adam Nashiru has commended the government for reintroducing the “Planting for Food and Jobs” program.

The government recently launched the program to boost food security and create jobs in the country.

Nashiru in a Citi News interview urged the association’s members nationwide to collaborate with the government to improve agriculture to support efforts to turn around the fortunes of the sector.

“We thank government for bringing back such a laudable initiative and we are urging all our members nationwide to register and participate in this laudable initiative,” he said.

Mohammed Adam further debunked claims by the program officer of the association, Charles Nyaba, that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) did not consult the Association before reintroducing the program.

Mohammed Adam Nashiru who is the Northern Regional Focal Person of the association urged all registered members to disregard Charles Nyaba’s claim, noting that, “In recent past we have heard on air a staff of the association by name Charles Nyaba telling the whole world that MOFA did not consult the association before coming out with the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative which some of us see as unfortunate. Unfortunate in the sense even at the regional level here I am a member of the Metro Planting for Food and Jobs committee.”

He maintained that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture followed due process before formally launching the program.

“A lot of us have registered with the regional MOFA offices regional wise to participate in the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative and so if an officer who sits in Accra comes to make such a statement without consulting the farmers is unfortunate and that shows that the said officer is not in touch with farmers on the ground.”

Mohammed Adam Nashiru tasked the board of the Peasant Farmers Association, Ghana to call Charles Nyaba to order.

“This is not the first time the said officer has used platforms to condemn government in the past and recent which I feel is not good for us because our aim is to collaborate with government to look at ways of improving agriculture both locally and internationally.”

“I will want to use this opportunity to urge the Board to take a look at his statement and let the said officer know that he is working for farmers and not for himself.”

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana