The former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, is ready to attend upon the Economic and Organized Crime Organization (EOCO) in what appears to be an investigation into her tenure at the center, her lawyers have said.

They said although EOCO has not stated exactly why they have invited her, they believe the organization want some clarifications from her over certain issues while she was serving there.

Reports indicated that, EOCO sent a letter requesting Sedina Attionu’s presence today [Monday] over some unknown issues.

The invitation was confirmed later by her lawyers who stated in a letter sighted by citifmonline.com, that Mrs. Attionu will corporate with EOCO.

Speaking in an interview, Sedina Attionu’s counsel, Victor Adawudu, said “The minute details have not been given. I believe it is just to inform us that they are looking at some issues in relation to MASLOC and we should hold our self in readiness for assistance if there is any information.”

He further discredited assertions the former MASLOC boss was under investigations by EOCO.

“So we are not under any investigation, neither have they said that we have committed any crime or any offense for which we are being investigated. I believe if EOCO gives us the signal as to the time and the place and when we should make ourselves available, we would comply with that. I believe that she can do what she wants to do. She is also ready to also come and assist. These are issues that will definitely come up, they are an occupational hazard.”

Last month, Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of former President John Mahama was also invited by EOCO over tax issues with the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The former CEO of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni, has also had his turn with EOCO in the last few months after his appointment was terminated by the President.

Sedina Tamakloe Attionu reportedly resigned from MASLOC in January 2017, ahead of the swearing-in of the new government, and was replaced by President Akufo-Addo’s appointee, Stephen Amoah.

By: Eugenia Tenkorang/citifmonline.com/Ghana