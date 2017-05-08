Lawyers for Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) have confirmed an impending invitation to her to appear before the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for questioning.

They however indicated that the former CEO will not be able to honour the invitation this morning [Monday] because she is out of the country.

In a statement released to the Press by the lawyers they, however, gave assurances that she will honour the invitation and fully cooperate with EOCO upon her return.

Although it is unclear why EOCO has summoned her, sources there say she is expected to answer some questions concerning her tenure in office.

Last month, Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of former President John Mahama was also invited by EOCO on several occasions over tax issues with the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The former CEO of COCOBOD, Dr Stephen Opuni has also had his turn with EOCO in the last few months after his appointment was terminated by the President.

Sedina Tamakloe Attionu reportedly resigned from MASLOC in January this year ahead of the swearing-in of the new government and was replaced by President Akufo-Addo’s appointee, Stephen Amoah.

Read the letter for her lawyers below:

STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF SEDINATAMAKLOEATTIONU, FORMER CEO OF MASLOC

I, Victor Adawudu, attorney-at-law, issue this statement on behalf of Mrs. Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

Mrs. Attionu has been notified of a letter of invitation from the Economic &Organised Crime Organisation (EOCO) dated May 4, 2017, requesting for information pursuant to section 19 of Act 804/10, and to meet the Acting Executive Director of EOCO at 10am on May 8, 2017.

Mrs. Attionu is out of the country on an important family assignment. She has committed to full cooperation, without prejudice, immediately on her return. In her absence and until her return, her attorneys Lexkudoz Law Firm, will begin the process of engagement with EOCO.

We hereby caution all media houses and the general public that any attempt to denigrate Mrs. Attionu or soil her hard-earned reputation with insinuations, fabrications and or twisted commentary will be met frontally and forcefully with all the legal arsenal at our disposal.

Signed

Victor Adawudu

Attorney-at-Law

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana