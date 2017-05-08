Aisha Hueng, a Chinese woman believed to be deeply engaged in illegal mining is currently in police custody pending further investigations, the Ghana Immigration Service has revealed.

Aisha and some four other Chinese Nationals with support of Ghanaians were reportedly mining in the area which belongs to the Volta Resources Company Limited.

The four Chinese Nationals who earlier invited over the weekend for interrogation.

Confirming the arrest to Citi News, the Comptroller General at the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Takyi said :“We picked information about this lady called Aisha so we immediately had to take effective action and arrest her. We sought permission from the Minister of Interior and his deputy, Mr. Ambrose Dery and Henry Quartey and they gave instruction to quickly arrest her. ”

In a related development development, a former Ashanti Regional Minister under the Mahama administration, Peter Anarfi-Mensah has accused some officials of the Flagstaff House of shielding Aisha Hueng.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Citi News’ Franklin Badu Junior, Mr. Anarfi-Mensah said: “She is one of those people who if care is not taken, can blackmail people and that sort of thing. She is very notorious. She has been going around bragging that she knows people and that sort of thing. And that is her nature. That is her character.”

Mr. Anarfi-Mensah recounted his brief encounter with Aisha Hueng saying: “She came with some names, bragging that she knows people and therefore if you are a Minister and you do not give the equipment to her she will report.”

The former Minister explained that in the instance they met, “she came to my office ostensibly to plead that the [illegal mining] equipment that had been seized from her should be released back to her and that, the equipment is for some big men.She made mention of some names and that sort of thing but we didn’t buck.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

