The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has urged residents in the Accra Metropolis to observe this year’s ban on drumming and noise-making which comes into force today, May 8, 2017.

It said during the period, all religious bodies and the general public within the metropolis will be expected to reduce the level of noise they make.

The ban on drumming and noise-making is an integral feature of the annual Homowo festival by the Ga people in Accra.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Numo Blafo III in a Citi News interview said the AMA had to intervene to ensure that all groups and organization complied with the directive due to consistent conflicts between the traditional authorities and groups affected by the ban, especially Christian bodies.

“Normally when this ban on noise making comes to force, there is a conflict between the traditional authorities and most of the time, some religious bodies and it creates tension and that is why the AMA comes in so that there would be some kind of sanity within the metropolis,” he said.

He added that churches, mosques and other organizations that made use of loud speakers and other noisemaking materials must minimize the noise they make

“There should be minimization of noise making especially in our churches and among those who use loudspeakers.”

The ban is expected to be lifted on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana