Government has reiterated its commitment to creating an enabling environment for Ghanaian businesses.

The government believes that the business friendly atmosphere will also attract foreign investment to propel faster growth.

Deputy Information Minister Kojo Oppong–Nkrumah who made the remarks said that measures have been outlined and strategies put in place to rebuild the Ghanaian economy on sustainable solid principle for the private sector to thrive, and to create jobs and wealth for the good people of this country.

Speaking at the 7th Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards, Mr Oppong–Nkrumah indicated the centre right New Patriotic Party government has a focus to turn around Ghana’s struggling economy.

He urged businesses to build governing boards made up of experienced persons who could guide enterprises to take full advantage of governments’ business friendly policies.

Captains of industry expressed delight at government’s commitment to creating an environment which will enable them expand their businesses to maximise productivity and revenue.

The Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards is organised by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana to recognize the significance of Ghanaian entrepreneurs in Small, Medium and Large Enterprises (SMLEs) in sustaining economic growth, increasing trade, generating employment and creating new enterprises in Ghana. This year’s awards saw thirty-eight distinguished business managers honoured for their outstanding institutions and roles.

The 7th edition of the awards scheme was under the theme “Promoting Economic Growth through Private Sector Development and Corporate Governance”.

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana