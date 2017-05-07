The Police have taken control over Kwahu-Abene in the Eastern region following tensions arising from the enstoolment of the renowned pathologist, Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa as the chief of the area.

Some Chiefs and heads of families have questioned the enstoolment of Prof. Akosa alleging that the practice was uncustomary.

The Chief of Abetifi and Acting Paramount chief of Kwahuman, Nana Asiedu Agyemang III who is contending Prof. Akosa’s enstoolment has urged his fellow chiefs to back his stance.

Reports indicate that the enstoolment ceremony took place last week at the blindside of some of the concerned chiefs.

Speaking to Citi News on the latest development, the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour stated that security has been detailed to ensure peace and order.

“The Police are in charge, we are looking at Abene that is the trouble spot, that’s the paramountcy. That is where the Omanhene was enstooled. And as to who did it, we don’t have much information but we are told that the real kingmakers, those who should be there before someone could be enstooled were not in the know, they were not there hence the thing was done clandestinely.”

“I don’t want to spew or inflame any passion. So as for security, I’m telling you that because of the tense nature the issue has generated there is security presence under the command of the Regional Police commander,” he added

Meanwhile, Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, when contacted declined any comments on the matter.

–

By: Pius Blay Amihere/citifmonline.com/Ghana