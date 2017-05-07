Renowned music producer, Mark Okraku Mantey will be part of the team that will help in selecting Ghanaian musicians for this year’s Black Entertainment Television Awards.

He said he had received a mail from the organisers notifying him of his inclusion in selection team for Ghana.

According to a report by abrantepa.com, the astute music producer asserted that the reason for his selection may be as a result of write-ups or something related on the internet.

Okraku Mantey made this revelation while contributing to discussions on Accra-based Peace FM’s entertainment show, emphasizing the point that it was not right for anyone to argue that the current generation of musicians is selling Ghana more than the older folks did.

He further highlighted the contribution of the past generation and the strife they went through to make it to the top. In contrast to the current musicians, he said their relevance has been made possible because of social media and not necessarily because of their exceptional talent and hard work.

The Chief Executive Officer of Slip Music has worked with Ghanaian artistes like Oheneba Kissi, Lord Kenya, Adane Best, Slim Buster, Nana Tuffour, Mr. Solomon, Kojo Akan, Swazi B, Joe Fraizer, George Jara, Ewura Esi, OD4, Okuraseni Samuel, Kumi Guitar, Benji, Nana Yaw Asare, Felix Bell, Rev. Mensah-Bonsu, Ernest Addison and Bless.

However, some music fans have started doubting how objective Mark will be in the selection process especially when it is common knowledge that he has a ‘rift’ with some top Ghanaian musicians including Shattawale and Sarkodie.

BET Awards was established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to annually celebrate African Americans and other minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment.

Which artiste(s) will make it from Ghana in this year’s awards? Citi Showbiz will bring you all the juiciest information you need to know as and when they happen.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana