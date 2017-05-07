Great Olympics head coach, Tom Strand, has said that his players were very prepared to face Kotoko and thus, they were able to show their best hand in their 2-0 win on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

Olympics found the win via goals from a first half Paul Fiatsi long-range stunner and a second half goal from Francis Dzorpkata.

The victory moved Olympics to 13th place on 14 points. After the match, Strand paid tribute to the hard work of his players on the day.

“I felt that the boys were ready for this one. I saw from the training ground that there something going on. So, I knew that today was when we were going to answer the test from Kotoko. People are asking if this the turning point for us but I believe that the turning point is the fact that we are united and we are working together as a club.”

Strand also revealed that the absence of Godwin Attram from the dugout was down to other duties with Attram’s academy.

The academy is set to participate in a tournament in Holland and thus, the Black Stars player could not join Olympics. Olympics close out the first round of the Ghana Premier League with a trip to Berekum Chelsea.

–

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana