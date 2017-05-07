The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari has admonished all assembly members in the thirteen Municipal and Districts Assemblies to eschew petty politics and confirm all MDCEs nominees of the president.

He attributed the bane of the region’s underdevelopment to political colorization and impressed on assembly members to confirm their Chief Executives to enable them to work effectively with the Members of parliament and government to bring the needed development to the region.

Mr. Rockson disclosed this at the palace of the Bongo paramount chief, Bonaba Baba Salifu during a familiarization tour of the paramountcy in the region.

“There should be no colorization in the Upper East Region; we are here to serve the people and not colorization. I have met my Members of Parliament and I have told them, they are MPs for Upper East Region and not NPP or NDC so they must look for projects for the region and they (MPs) have no problem with that.”

“If I (Rockson Bukari) or the region fail, all of us including myself and the MPs have failed the people of the region and they will curse us which we don’t want witness, we have to leave a legacy. So I am pleading with all assembly members in the region to confirm all President Nana Addo’s nominees for Municipal and District Chief Executives and we will start working and serve this region properly so that after four years we can engage in partisan politics but for now, give us the support and suggestions to move this country and Upper East Region.”

Bush fire-tree Traditional Council to receive tractor

Mr. Rockson Bukari said his outfit has initiated an award of a tractor and other support services to traditional councils in the region that is committed to eliminating bush fires throughout the year.

He said that, bush fires were the major problem in the region and there was the need to fight it in order to maintain the vegetation and avoid the effects of desertification of the region.

“We don’t want the desert to get to this region, our animals are suffering during dry season but if we are not to burn bush fires our animals will be save and our farms will be save, we should have natural manure and our farms will get us more food. So the Regional coordinating council is instituting a scheme to award the best traditional council free of bush fires. If in your traditional council there are no bush fires throughout the year we shall award you with a tractor and other support services to support farmers in the area.”

Paramount Chief of Bongo Bonaba, Baba Alemyarum Salifu pledged his commitment to support the minister and government succeed in its transformational agenda.

He also commended government for increasing their monthly allowance from GHC500.00 to GHC1,000.00

Bonaba Alemyarum, lauded government’s ‘One-Village One-Dam’ and ‘One-District One-factory’ policies aimed at alleviating poverty in his traditional area and advocated for a Shea board for the North.

He again bemoaned the rising incidents of teenage pregnancy in the area and called for the passage of some bylaws to address the problem and remove factors that promote it.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana