A leading member of Pressure Group, OccupyGhana, Sydney Casely-Hayford has said creating additional regions is not necessary.

According to him, the move is a waste of time.

“We are separated into ten regions. If some people they call politicians have their way, we are going to get about 14. And that for me is another waste of time and a red herring. You don’t need to break it up,” he argued on‘s news analysis programme,on Saturday.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and honouring his campaign pledge of creating additional regions created a new ministry known as the Ministry of Regional reorganization headed by Member of Parliament for Okere constituency, Dan Botwe.

Government is seeking to split the Northern, Western, Volta and the Brong-Ahafo Regions however, some analyst have said the move is for political advantage.

But the sector Minister, Dan Botwe has dispelled such claims saying it would instead enhance the economic opportunities as well as promote effective governance in such areas.

“It should be clear to us that some of the things politicians do in creating areas for political advantage is very temporal. He said the NPP created new constituencies and yet lost them later in elections. The NDC also created 45 new ones and also later lost the political advantage. The real issue should be development-led creation of districts and constituencies and not politics-led demarcations,” he added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

