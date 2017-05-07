President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is leaving the country for London for medical check up, a statement issued by his press aide has said.

It is unclear when he is expected to return to his country as the statement said that will only be determined by doctors.

This is amidst growing concerns about the health of the national leader who earlier this year spent more than a month in London for medical attention.

The statement issued on Sunday indicated that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will lead the country in his absence.

It said, “Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London tonight for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors. He had planned to leave Sunday afternoon but decided to tarry a bit due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived in Abuja earlier in the day.”

“The President wishes to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry. He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation,” the statement signed by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said.

On January 19, 2017 Buhari left Nigeria for London to “undergo routine medical check-ups” but returned after almost two months on March 10.

Although he had disclosed he was ailing, it is unclear exactly what condition he was suffering from.

Meanwhile, his wife, Aisha Buhari, has said that her husband’s health was “not as bad as it’s being perceived.”

She wrote in a twitter post on Tuesday that “He continues to carry out his responsibilities during this period,” although she did not state exactly when may be wrong with the President.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana