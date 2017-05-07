The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Emmanuel Agyarko has revealed that he was approached by Africa and Middle East Resources Investment Group LLC (AMERI Energy) to help soften government’s stance in investigating the deal signed under the previous administration.

“I was approached by AMERI. I am not the first person they approached and I am also not going to be the last person they approach in their attempt to solve this their very bad deal they have on their hands,” Mr Agyarko said on The Big Issue on Saturday.

The MP was mentioned as part of those who left Ghana to the United Arab Emirates on account of the AMERI Group as part of activities by a special committee set up by government to investigate the company.

According to the Minority in Parliament, the committee, led by Philip Addison, entangled itself in a conflict of interest position having been sponsored for their air travel, hotel and per diem by the company it was investigating.

Although Mr. Addison in a previous interview with Citi News denied they were influenced by AMERI’s gesture, members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) insist the government’s claims of working to review the power deal had been jeopardized.

But Emmanuel Agyarko said that “let us look into how Ghanaians we sat down for a man that is on Interpol list, because of that he cannot go out of Dubai, why is it that a 29-year-old has come and taken all our money and everyone is talking about it.”

“This matter is not about Emmanuel Agyarko. The guys got in touch with me, they thought that somehow they can talk to me to get the ears of my brother. I found that what they were talking about is not something that would solve the problem,” he further noted.

Why was AMERI investigated?

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government after assuming office said it suspected that AMERI had defrauded the country by some $150 million in the power deal the company had with government under the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

Philip Addison, the leader of the committee set up by Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko in look into the matter said in an interview that the company had shortchanged Ghana.

“First of all, there is $150 million that is the contract price, then they subcontracted it to PPR for $360 million. So that is 150 million out of the $510 million. In addition to that, in the agreement, there are variable charges which had been put in the agreement as $16.6 million. I questioned this both here in Ghana and at Dubai. At both places the answer I got was that it was a mistake. The reason why it struck me was that, how come a variable cost could have a fixed sum. I’m advised that the plant even at maximum production should be around $8 million,” he said.

Why was AMERI engaged?

The erstwhile government engaged AMERI at the height of the country’s power crises to provide 250 Megawatts of power.

The company served contractor that sourced Turkish registered company PPR, to finance and execute the project.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana