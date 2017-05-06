It was a poor first half of opportunities in the attacking third, with an own goal from Lys Mousset, who failed terribly to head clear Marko Arnautovic’s excellent corner just over half an hour in, the difference at the break.

Junior Stanislas equalised 62 minutes in, but it didn’t take long for Stoke to respond, as Mame Biram Diouf, with one of the scrappiest goals of the campaign, restored his side’s lead from close range.

But Josh King has been in outstanding goalscoring form this calendar year and, of course, the 25-year-old had to have his say in the final result. His late strike deflected off Ryan Shawcross and into the back of the net to see both settle for a point.

Burnley 2-2 West Bromwich Albion

It really was a game of two halves at Turf Moor, as an uninspiring first half of action was followed by a second period littered with goals.

Two-goal hero Sam Vokes got the ball rolling 56 minutes in and was on hand to score a late equaliser, as Salomon Rondon and Craig Dawson had seen the Baggies fight back after conceding the opener.

The result leaves the Clarets in touching distance of securing top flight safety for next season.

Hull City 0-2 Sunderland

Jermain Defoe had a plethora of chances to give relegated Sunderland the lead at the KCOM Stadium, before right-back Billy Jones gave the Black Cats the lead, with only 20 minutes to go, to leave Hull with all the work to do.

Marco Silva’s side failed to respond and Defoe at long, long last saw his name return to the scoresheet with a late, rather sloppy, finish to condemn the Tigers to a first home defeat since Boxing Day.

Perhaps Hull expected an easy contest against David Moyes’ team, as it was a poor performance all around that, should Swansea City beat Everton this evening, will see them drop into the bottom three.

Leicester City 3-0 Watford

A poacher’s goal from Wilfred Ndidi kick-started a comfortable victory for the defending Premier League champions over a Watford team who never looked as though they would respond.

Ndidi fired home from close range after Etienne Capoue failed to clear from the corner 38 minutes in, sending the Foxes into the dressing room with a 1-0 lead.

And less than an hour played and Riyad Mahrez, on his 100th appearance for Leicester, doubled the home side’s lead with a cute finish between Heurelho Gomes’ legs from a tight angle, before Jamie Vardy smartly set up Marc Albrighton to make it 3-0 in added time.

Source: talksport.com