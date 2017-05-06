Nuhu Mahama Akalbila, brother of late Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Adams Mahama was arrested on Saturday, May 6, on the orders of the Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari for allegedly misconducting himself against the minister.

Speaking to Citi News, Rockson Bukari said, he went to the Gambibgo village to greet a bereaved family but was welcomed with insults and abusive words from Nuhu without provocation.

According to him, he chose not to react but reported the actions of Nuhu to elders of the family.

He added that, Nuhu subsequently attempted to fight him but for the intervention of family members to save the situation at the funeral grounds.

“So considering the situation and the threats and insults rained on me by Mr. Nuhu Mahama, I had to call on the police for his arrest and interrogation on why he did what he did. so he was arrested and detained for several hours but was granted bail,” Mr. Rockson stated.

Nuhu Mahama accused the regional minister Rockson Bukari of abusing his office by trying to get revenge against him for disrespecting him (Rockson Bukari) when the NPP was in opposition.

He again accused the minister of verbally abusing him when he went to the minister’s office with his contract certificates to the signed for payments, but this the regional minister Rockson Bukari described as untrue and an attempt the disgrace him in public.

The Minister however said the allegations were untrue. “When Nuhu brought his contract certificate to my office I signed them for him but I still don’t know what he has against me and cannot trash them out with me. Even if Nuhu cannot confront me, we are one family and our elders are there to listen and resolve any problem he has with me,” he told Citi News.

Meanwhile, Nuhu Mahama Akalbila, who was later granted bail at the Bolgatanga Municipal police station has apologized to Rockson Bukari for his actions. He was in the company of some party elders in the area when they visited the minister to seek forgiveness.

Nuhu, who was on his knees, holding the feet of Rockson Bukari, promised not to repeat his actions.

Mr. Rockson Bukari accepted his apology saying that even though he was fallible, he expects that anyone with problems with him addresses him privately and not rain unpleasant words on him in public.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana