A Kumasi Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire, has remanded in prison a man allegedly caught with 240.35 grams of marijuana.

Yaw Frimpong, 28, is facing a charge of possessing narcotic drug without lawful authority and had pleaded not guilty.

He was ordered by the court to make his next appearance on Thursday, May 11.

Police Chief Inspector Timothy Amoako told the court that the accused was arrested at Afrancho, near Kumasi, by officers of the Police Drug Enforcement Unit on December 18, 2015.

He was found carrying the dried leaves in a black polythene bag and was seized together with the leaves.

Frimpong, the prosecution said, told investigators that a man, nicknamed “No-fuck-am” was his source of supply but could not lead them to his place to arrest him.

Laboratory test has confirmed that the stuff was indeed marijuana.

The trial Judge asked the prosecution to speed up things for the case to begin since the Attorney-General had already given its advice.

–

Source: GNA