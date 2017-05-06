Some youth of Anlo have warned that the nomination of Seth Yormevu as the Municipal Chief Executive of Keta, will rekindle the Anlo Chieftaincy dispute.

Subject to the approval of members of the Keta municipal assembly, President Akufo-Addo nominated Seth Yormevu to represent him at the highest office of the assembly, but the youth say his nomination spells doom for the area.

The youth group who have indicated their firm rejection of the nominee, have accused him of undermining the Paramount Chief of the area.

At a press conference in Keta, the spokesperson of the group, Philip Bokorgah accused the President’s nominee of being part of a group that attempted to impose a non-royal on the Anlo State as a paramount Chief.

It would be recalled that there was a bloodbath in the Anlo state a decade ago, over the legitimacy of who leads the paramountcy.

Some accused the then NPP Government of taking sides in the dispute.

The incident, Philip Bokorgah claimed affected the relationship between the party and the traditional authority.

Expressing fears of a possible re-emergence of such clashes, the group said just after the President’s declaration of the MMDCE nominees, attempts are being made to usurp the Paramountcy of the current Chief, Togbui Sri.

The group presented a document purported to be a fresh petition from some group of persons to the Presidency, to investigate an acclaimed wrong installation of the current Paramount Chief.

According to group, in order to avert a looming danger and save the party’s image in the area, the President should revoke the appointment of Seth Yormevu and appoint any other person.

Meanwhile, Seth Yormevu has declined to comment on the allegations when Citi News contacted him.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana