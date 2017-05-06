Few days after Shatta Wale had publicly professed his fondness for gospel giant SP Kofi Sarpong, the latter has also described his admiration for the former.

SP Kofi Sarpong, in an interview with citifmonline.com said he was not surprised by Shatta Wale’s statement because they had been very good friends. However, he stated that he was honoured by the kind words from Shatta Wale.

“I was very happy. Shatta Wale is one of the few secular artistes I like so much. My favourite of his songs is ‘Kakai,’” he quipped.

“We have met several times and anytime we have met, we discussed how we will come together to do a song together. So who knows? One day we may do a song together,” he added.

SP Kofi Sarpong added that secular musicians are not evil so they must not be discriminated against.

On the back of this, some have speculated that the dance hall king might pull a surprise at SP’s forthcoming concert scheduled for 28th May, 2017 at the National Theatre.

On 28th May, 2017, the self – acclaimed King of African Borborbor will be holding his own concert at the National Theatre.

The programme dubbed ‘SP Live In Concert’ features gospel giants like Ohemaa Mercy, Abena Ruthy, Francis Amo and Nacee.

Others include Joyce Blessing, Kingzkid, Gifty Osei, Koda and a surprise gospel artiste from the United Kingdom.

SP Kofi Sarpong came into the music industry with his first album ‘Sacrifice’ in 2012. He also has songs like ‘African Borborbor,’ ‘Adom Bi,’ ‘Abotre,’ ‘Agyenkwa’ and ‘Aseda.’

Kofi Sarpong has won several awards in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Ghana Music Awards UK and other internationally recognised award schemes.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana