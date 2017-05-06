Citi FM‘s Family Breakfast Table for first time parents came off at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra today, Saturday May 6, 2017.

The Breakfast Table was part of Citi FM’s events scheduled for the month of May which the station has tagged as the Family Month.

Aside the event for the First Time Parents, other other activities lined up for the Family Month includes two more Family Breakfast Table programmes on Family Finance and Men’s only event on 20th and 27th May 2017 respectively.

First time parents were taken through topics such as:

A couple’s guide to managing in-laws

5 effective parenting skills every parent must have

Baby business: All you must know about having children.

The speakers for the event were Leticia Ohene Effah [Host of Family Life on Citi FM], Amos Kevin Annan and Micheal Mensah.

There will also be a Mother’s Day event dubbed Mama’s Day of Honour [Sunday May 14, 2017] and the Family Day Out later in the month.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Photos by Sandister Tei