President Nana Akufo Addo has given himself an ambitious task of constructing a rail line from Accra to Ouagadougou.

Speaking at a state dinner in Burkina Faso held in his honour by President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President Akufo Addo said infrastructural development is one of his topmost priorities.

According to him, “it would be, for me, perhaps, the highlight of my presidency if, indeed, I was able, together with you (President Kaboré), to launch the beginning of the Accra-Ouagadougou railway project.”

His commitment to this project, he told the Burkinabe leader, is evidenced by the fact that “right at the beginning of my government, I decided to establish a special Ministry for Railways Development in Ghana. In fact, the Minister himself is here to give testimony to the seriousness with which we look at this project.”

“I would be very disappointed if the two sides are unable to find a solution to how we can get the Accra-Ouagadougou railway going”.

President Akufo-Addo made the remark during his two day tour of Burkina Faso.

In a joint communiqué issued at the end of the visit the two leaders resolved that the two countries reinforce their co-operation in the areas of railway transport, road transport, agriculture, water, security, trade, works and housing and energy.

Both sides re-affirmed the crucial need to rapidly establish the railway interconnection project.

They also agreed to reactivate the Joint Expert Committee to examine the various feasibility studies already undertaken, and define the modalities and conditions of the selection of a technical and financial partner for the project.

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana