Members of the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District Assembly in the Central Region have rejected the District Chief Executive nominee for the area, Felicity Aba Hagan.

25 out of the 43 members voted against her at the assembly meeting on Friday to approve her nomination.

The nominee had 17 members who voted in her favour in a poll that came as a big blow to both her and the Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, who was present at the assembly.

Another round of election is expected in 10 days’ time to determine if she can secure at least two-thirds of the votes she required to be approved.

Meanwhile, her counterpart in the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly, Kenneth Kelly Essuman secured 92.3 per cent of the 52 votes cast to be confirmed as the new Municipal Chief Executive.

Four members voted against his confirmation but he was sworn in by a Magistrate of the Saltpond Magistrate Court.

In his acceptance speech, Kelly Essuman thanked President Akufo-Addo for honouring him with the appointment.

“We ask for God’s wisdom for us to work assiduously in Mfantseman for the Municipality to have a better status…I have also been an assemblyman once, so I perfectly understand the problems in the Municipality, and I am also familiar with all the challenges you have as assembly members,” he said.

The new MCE, an accountant by profession, further promised to be fair in the discharge of his duties.

“I firmly promise to not discriminate against anyone or group. What I ask for is your unflinching support for me. May there be no Judas in all decisions we take in order for Mfantseman to develop”.

Mr. Essuman contested in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries in the Mfantseman Constituency prior to the 2016 general elections but lost to the current Member of Parliament, Ekow Kwansah Hayford.

By: Joseph Ackon-Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana