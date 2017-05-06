The National Democratic Congress legislator for the Wa Central constituency, Rashid Pelpuo has described as mysterious results of the 2016 polls.

According to him, the NDC did everything possible to fulfill the needs in the country yet the people of Ghana kicked them out from power.

He made the comment on Citi FM’s News analysis programme The Big Issue, on Saturday in defence of former President John Mahama’s recent remakr on the cause of the NDC’s defeat.

Mr. Mahama while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Durban, South Africa on Thursday, noted that he had an “incumbency disadvantage” hence his abysmal performance in the poll.

He also accused Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of promising Ghanaians “heaven.”

“I knew what the economy could give the people and I told the people the truth that we need more hard work to be able to get out of where we are; my opponent promised heaven and you have the constraints of not being able to promise all the rosy things he was doing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pelpuo noted that “this is one of the elections that have been very difficult and mysterious to understand.”

“You have a government that is responsive to the needs of the people, you have a government that built schools, they [Ghana] wanted roads, we built roads, they wanted hospital, we built hospitals, they wanted water, we supplied water, we did everything that was possible to ensure that the people of Ghana know that this is a government that is responsive and responding to their basic need and creating conditions for them to be able to develop themselves individually and creatively.”

“In the end the same people voted against us as if we didn’t do anything at all. We built and international airport harbours. It has never happened in the history of this country for a single government to even build about 50 secondary schools at a go within a space of four years… After doing all these things we thought we had touched the mind, the thinking and we are striking a chord with Ghanaians. In the end we got the worst votes that had ever been recorded since 1992,” he lamented.

Mahama loss by about a million votes to Akufo-Addo in the polls.

The NDC also lost hold of a number of Parliamentary seats to the New Patriotic Party.

