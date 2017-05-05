Government has called on entrepreneurs in the country to build strong boards as a way to improve corporate governance.

This was made known in a speech read by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a Deputy Information Minister on behalf of the Minister for Business Development, Honourable Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, at the 7th Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards held in Accra on the 29th of April, 2017.

The 7th edition of the awards scheme was themed “Promoting Economic Growth through Private Sector Development and Corporate Governance”.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah in his speech affirmed government’s commitment to creating a business-friendly economy which will encourage investors to invest and ensure that Ghanaian businesses thrive.

“The NPP government is a centre-right government and we believe in creating a friendly business environment so that private sector thrives, create jobs and wealth for the good people of this country, business-friendly,” he said.

He outlined several government policies which have been initiated by government to support and strengthen the business environment in the country and propel entrepreneurial growth.

He entreated entrepreneurs to practise good corporate governance as a means to ensure increased accountability, predictability and transparency in their business operations.

Captains of industry expressed delight at government’s commitment to a the business-friendly environment which will enable them spread their tentacles.

The Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards is organised by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana to recognize the significance of Ghanaian entrepreneurs in Small, Medium and Large Enterprises (SMLEs) in sustaining economic growth, increasing trade, generating employment and creating new enterprises in Ghana. This year’s awards saw thirty-eight distinguished business managers honoured for their outstanding institutions and roles.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana