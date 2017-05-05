The outspoken Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu has called for ceasefire on the brouhaha surrounding the President’s Municipal and District Chief Executive nominees for some districts in the region.

Tolon and Savelugu/Nantong are the identified hotspots where party executives and supporters are up in arms against the President’s nominees.

Daniel Bugri Naabu in a Citi News interview appealed to the agitators to exercise maximum restraint and support the President’s nominees to get 100% endorsement.

He promised that the other failed aspirants will get lucrative jobs and emphasized the need for calm.

He also cautioned the President’s nominees against exhibiting arrogance after their confirmations.

Daniel Bugri Naabu admonished them to collaborate with party leaders and the traditional authorities to deepen peaceful coexistence in their respective areas.

He thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for recognizing the hard work of party loyalists at the 2016 polls.

He assured the chiefs and people of the region of good governance under the watch of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana