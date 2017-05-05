I fell in love with Benjamin Dube’s music when I was in Prempeh College. The Gospel Singers, which was the music wing of the Scripture Union and its leader, Jeffrey Suadwa, sang these songs almost every Sunday.

I may not understand some of the lyrics of his songs, but you don’t need words to be able to understand the spirit behind great gospel tunes.

This week, I’m bringing you some songs by this great man. Let us all remain in the spirit and enjoy some spiritual music.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

