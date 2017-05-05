Western Regional Minister, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, has told members of the Western Regional House of Chiefs to embrace the NPP’s proposal to carve a Western North Region out of the current Western Region.

The NPP ahead of the 2016 general elections made the promise to create the new region. It also announced the creation of three other regions in the country.

However, some chiefs in the region opposed the idea on the grounds that it was going to divide the 5 ethnic groups in the region, and will not automatically ensure development.

But at a two-day workshop which sets in motion the consultative processes required by the constitution before such creation could take place with members of the house of chiefs, the Western Regional Minister, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, told the gathering to embrace the creation because it will fast track the need development of the Western Region.

He said, “let us understand that, the creation of the Western North Region is purely a developmental issue. It is a step taken to ensure that the northern part of the western region will benefit from the national cake. This calls for the support and cooperation of all the people. I wish Nananom [Chiefs] would continue with the good work they are doing in ensuring the total transformation process.”

Before the said creation could happen, the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana proposes that a referendum is held with a 50 percent voter turn-out, out of which over 80 percent of the voters must register their approval for the split.

This is where the role of influential people like chiefs become critical. Besides, the said creation may also mean that, part of a traditional area’s authority and land area falling into or apart their long known political boundaries. This will also require the cooperation of the chiefs and people in the said area.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana