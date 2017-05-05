A crack at the Presidency is on cards for the Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, who said it is only normal for a politician to set his or her sights on the highest office of the land.

“There is nobody under this sun who will start doing something and wouldn’t want get to the climax of it,” he said in an interview on Eyewitness News’ Point Blank segment.

Alhaji Muntaka, also the Minority Chief Whip, said he will be taking his political ambitions a day at a time.

“I am a politician; I have been it for a long time, I have been a minister, I have been the Majority whip… I take the days as they come. If it is the will of Allah that one day I get there then why not.”

“It is not something that any politician, no matter where he finds himself, will just say that no; this is the last thing that will come to my mind. Obviously once you are in the game, it is your wish and prayer that one day, you could be at the very top of it.”

Alhaji Muntaka, however, declined to support any potential bids to be the flagbearer of his National Democratic Congress (NDC) when the topic came up.

“We are not [currently] looking for a new flagbearer,” the MP said, noting that the Kwesi Botchway 13-member committee, tasked to investigate the cause of the NDC’s massive defeat in the 2016 elections, was still at work.

“We all are waiting for them [the committee] to come and tell us the issues that led us to opposition,” Alhaji Muntaka insisted further.

“By the time it is a year or year and a half [from now], it will be much clearer to all of us in the NDC who could best lead us,” he noted, echoing the sentiments of the 2016 NDC flagbearer, former President John Mahama.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana