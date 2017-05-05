In honor of this the most holy of holidays, May the Fourth (aka Star Wars Day), Google’s Android Pay is transporting customers to a galaxy far, far away every time they make a purchase.

Google’s mobile purchasing app will play a Star Wars-themed animation after every purchase this week, making it even more tempting to go pick up some extra intergalactic goodies on your shopping run.

Android’s official Twitter handle tweeted about the promotion this morning, teasing seven different Force-ified versions of its green mascot, the Bugdroid. Right off the bat, we got a good look at the Stormtrooper and Jedi versions of the little bot.

The Verge‘s Vlad Savov spotted another version, this time with the mascot decked out as R2-D2, who really is one of the droids being sought for, in this case.