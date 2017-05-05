Herbert Mensah, president of the Ghana Rugby Football Union says he is optimistic of the progress of Rugby in Ghana.

The Black Eagles of Ghana recorded an emphatic 46-5 victory over Benin in the ongoing Rugby Africa Regional Challenge at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mr Mensah told the press after the game that, Ghana’s rugby is steadily progressing and it can only get better in the few years to come.

“Ghana rugby is moving in the right direction, after the Rugby Africa Regional Challenge tournament, we would start preparing for the commonwealth games.

“We have made an impressive progress in the last 18 months, now we have the physical players that we didn’t have before, we have players who are over 150kilos, and we do have players who are over 6.5 feet in height.

“Now we are teaching them how to play the game of rugby and mentally they are beginning to think like rugby players and not footballers, which means, they are working and dying for each other and not worried about material things.

“The players now understand that it’s about teamwork, fighting on the pitch and not leaving any energy behind until the end of the 80 minutes.

“We are not perfect, we still have a long way to go, we are learning all the time to improve, and we can only imagine where we are going to get to by next year.

“We are going to set a high standard and make the nation proud, we cannot feel any pain and there is nothing like closing time. We would fight to the very end. Ghana Rugby is slowly getting there,” Herbert Mensah said.

–

Source: GNA