Ghana is one of the few countries to be introduced to the Midwifery Services Framework (MSF),President of the Ghana Registered Midwives Association, Mrs. Joyce Jetuah has said.

She explained that the framework is a tool developed by International Confederation of Midwives and partners to support the development and strengthening of midwifery services across countries, focusing on a quality midwifery workforce.

It also provided health system developers and planners, maternal and newborn health expert, policy makers with an evidence-based tool.

She said this at the sidelines of a three-day workshop for Midwifery practitioners on the theme “Expanding Quality Midwifery Services for the Benefit of Sexual and Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Adolescent Health Services.”

Mrs Jetuah said the midwifery profession in the country had undergone challenges over the years, with initiatives being implemented by government to address the situation.

She explained that the workshop would help the country to interrogate issues, review approaches to care, policies and guidelines to develop better strategies in improving the midwifery profession.

Mrs Jetuah stated that the workshop would provide platform for midwives to take a seat at the decision making table to determine what works best for sexual reproductive, maternal, adolescent, child and neonatal health to improve outcomes and ensure the achievement of health related Sustainable Development Goals.

She appealed to the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, and International Partners to provide full support in the utilisation of the framework in the country.

Ms Erika Goldson, the Representative from the United Nations Population Fund, in a speech read on her behalf said strengthening midwifery services was at the core of their mandate.

She said midwives constituted the health workforce that could provide essential comprehensive services, including family planning counselling and services, antenatal and post-natal care to pregnant women, gender based violence among others.

‘‘It is my expectation that through this workshop, an analysis of midwifery services and action areas for developing and regulating the desired Midwifery workforce for the provision of quality Sexual Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal and Adolescent health services for the benefit of women and newborns will be adopted’’, she said.

She said midwives were crucial to reducing maternal and neonatal mortality as well as promoting health in communities and care to women for pre-pregnancy, pregnancy, to childbirth and post pregnancy periods.

Source: GNA