The Minister for Energy, Hon. Boakye Agyarko, with two of his deputies, Deputy Energy Minister in charge of Petroleum, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, and Joseph Cudjoe, Deputy Energy Minister in charge of Finance and Infrastructure, and other technocrats, represented Ghana at this year’s Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston Texas, United States.

The conference, which was scheduled from May 1, 2017 to May 4, 2017, is the largest event in the world for the oil and gas industry featuring more than 2,300 exhibitors, and attendees from over 100 countries.

The Minister and his team met with key stakeholders in the global oil and gas landscape, to among other things, promote Ghana’s oil and gas sector.

Hon Agyarko also met with major oil companies operating in Ghana currently, as well as new entrants to attract investment into Ghana’s petroleum sector.

Founded in 1969, OTC’s flagship conference is held annually in Houston. OTC has expanded globally with the Arctic Technology Conference, OTC Brasil, OTC Asia, and others.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana