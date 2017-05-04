The Somanya District Police Command in the Eastern Region, have arrested two persons circulating nude pictures of a 20-year old former student of the Yilo-Krobo Senior High School.

The suspects are Prince Teye, who is a former boyfriend of the victim, and Amuzu, an accomplice.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ebenezer Tetteh, the suspect in the course of the relationship took nude pictures of the girlfriend and sent it to Amuzu, when the relationship ended.

He said the idea was that Amuzu would call the victim and blackmail her with the nude pictures by extorting money from her.

ASP Tetteh said on April 24, the victim visited the police and lodged a complaint that her brother had brought her nude pictures having sexual intercourse, being speculated on social media.

He said the suspects appeared before the Somanya Circuit Court and were granted a court enquiry bail to reappear on May 23.

–

Source: GNA