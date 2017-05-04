Few weeks after some outstanding royalties were paid to some musicians, dancehall artiste Shattawale has asked the Ghana Music Rights Organisation to pay his share of the royalties or face dire consequences.

The controversial artiste on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2017 posted on Facebook: “GHAMRO, are you ready to pay my royalties or you want me to go haywire?”

Prior to the organisation’s congress to elect new board members, some musicians had complained about delay in payment of some outstanding royalties.

However, few weeks ago the PRO of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation, (GHAMRO) Prince Tsegah disclosed that has so far the new administration led by Rex Omar has distributed an amount of GhC 1,746,000 as outstanding royalties to about 80 per cent of right owners.

Mr. Tsegah explained that an amount of GHC 411,640 which forms part of royalties collected from last year was added to the statutory distribution of GhC 1,334,400 thus raising the current distribution amount for the December 2016 royalties to GhC 1,746,000, an increase of 20 per cent.

So why has Shattawale not received his share? Citi Showbiz will nose out all the details for your reading pleasure.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana