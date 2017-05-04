Nii Noi Nortey may find it difficult to regain the trust of the New Patriotic Party (NNP) in the event that his apology and plea for reconciliation is accepted by the party, that’s according to NPP’s Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ishmael Ashitey.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Ishmael Ashitey, said Mr. Nortey may struggle to reach the heights he did before his fall out with the party.

“When you do such a thing, you lose trust and now for the party to trust you to give you a sensitive position, it is going to be very difficult… for people to agree that he will hold an executive position, I think that will be a very difficult thing to do.”

Mr. Nortey, a former Klottey Korle constituency chairman, contested and lost the Klottey Korle seat as an independent candidate in the 2016 polls after losing a contentious primary to Philip Addison.

After his loss in the primary, his supporters, incensed with the circumstances leading to the defeat, impressed on him to contest as an independent candidate, even though the national leadership pledged to calm tensions there and present a united front for the 20176 parliamentary elections.

Mr. Nortey, in his attempt to the bury the hatchet, has revealed that NPP stalwarts like the former President John Kufour, now-President Nana Akufo-Addo and now-vice President Mahamadu Bawumia spoke to him personally to back down but he refused.

Nii Noi has to re-apply to party

But now that Mr. Nortey wants a return to the party after an apology in the media to President Akufo-Addo, among others, Mr. Ashitey said, “if really he wants to come back, he would have to write to the party and then we will forward it to the disciplinary committee which will look at it and then advise the steering committee to take a decision.”

“What that means is that, you have sacked yourselves from the party. You are no longer a member and for that matter, he would have to write and apply to become a member. He would have to go through a very long process.”

Mr. Ashitey did not present Mr. Nortey’s situation as hopeless, noting that, “It is serious; but it does not mean that there is nothing that can be done about it. Maybe something can be done” he noted.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana