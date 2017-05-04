The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has announced the restoration of power to all its bulk supply points after the surge in the power network that resulted in a nationwide blackout on Wednesday evening.

A statement from GRIDCo noted that “technical teams from the generation, transmission and distribution worked throughout the night to facilitate the restoration of power after the outage which occurred at 9: 40 pm yesterday May 3, 2017.”

“There are ongoing works to restore power to isolated areas in the distribution network, especially consumers served from the Mallam Substation,” the statement added.

GRIDCo has also commenced investigations into the cause of the general outage and “will inform the public of its preliminary.”

As at around 7: 00 am on Thursday morning, about 50 percent of the power had already been restored, according to the Chief Executive Officer of GRIDCo, William Amuna who spoke on the Citi Breakfast Show.

Explaining the blackout, Mr. Amuna said “there was a surge of power around 9:40 pm last night, we lost many generators across the country. As a consequence, we lost supply to most parts of the country.”

“…We started the restoration programme till about 1 am when we were above 1,000 megawatts but there was a swing in the power system again and we lost some generation but we are in the process of restoring power” he added.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana