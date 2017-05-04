The Nanumba North District has given the District Chief Executive nominee for the area, Abdulai Yaqoub, a full endorsement from the 59 assembly members.

Till his nomination, Abdulai Yaqoub was an assemblyman for the Jilo electoral area.

Yaqoub is seen as a man of the people despite the chieftaincy and ethnic divide in the district, he is loved by all.

In his acceptance speech, Yaqoub bemoaned the association of violence with the district and noted the daunting task ahead of him as the DCE.

He called on the people to support him to improve on the lives of the people in the Nanumba north district in order to catch up with the other districts across the country.

He therefore asked the people to say no to violence and embrace peace.

He also pledged to make the district an agricultural hub of the northern region and the nerve centre of economic activities along the eastern corridor. He, therefore, asked all to roll up their sleeves and get to work in order to achieve the target.

By: Mohammed Aminu/citifmonline.com/Ghana