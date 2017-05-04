Inesfly Africa Limited has launched a campaign to rid all educational institutions in the country of bedbugs.

This is in line with the company’s general strategy of eradicating insect vectors in various public institutions including health, hospitality, and veterinary health facilities. the menace of bedbug infestations in our institutions of learning has called for an urgent response to curtail the situation before it escalates into a national disaster.

The company said the campaign was born out of the worrying trend of bedbugs infestation at some public facilities in the country and believes that an urgent response must be adopted to address the situation before it escalates into a national disaster.

It said as part of its corporate social responsibility activities, it will commence the project in selected educational institutions ranging from basic to tertiary institutions.

“Many schools have benefited from this initiative in the past, yet the company is determined to extend support to as many schools as possible.”

“Alongside the corporate social responsibility activities, Inesfly Africa has designed a 500ml bedbug solution exclusively for students. Already, the company has a 100ml bedbug solution in the market which is highly patronized by students, but upon a thorough assessment of the current bedbug menace threatening educational institutions, the company put together a special 500ml bedbug solution purposely for students at a slightly higher price than the 100ml bedbug solution for the regular market.”

The Chief Commercial Officer at Inesfly Africa, Mr. David Afugani, said the plight of students has always been an integral part of Inesfly’s vision, and the company cannot but do whatever that needs to be done in order to ensure that students are free from insect and pests to carry on with their learning activities.

“Students need a very conducive learning environment rid of the fear of insect bites and vector transmitted diseases. Sadly, this is not the case, and very soon, the situation will get out of hand if nothing is done. Inesfly Africa has the one-stop solution to fighting bedbugs and other insect-pests, and we believe that while liaising with the relevant stakeholders to deliver our promise, we can, in the meantime, meet students half-way in addressing the crisis,” he added.

Two weeks ago, Inesfly Africa painted ten CHPS compounds in ten districts in the Greater Accra Region adding to the number of district, regional and private hospitals treated by the company.

The company is also in collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to ensure that our public toilets are rid of insect-vectors. With the current campaign to reach out to students with the 500ml bedbug solution, Inesfly Africa is certain that would significantly curb the spread of bedbugs in schools and reduce the risk of onward transfer to homes.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana