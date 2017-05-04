Barely a month after Happy FM launched ‘Agorohene’, a reality show to identify the next marquee sports presenter, nearly 500 people have signed up for an opportunity to realize their dreams of being on radio to presents sports.

Kwasi Sarpong, Programmes Manager of Happy FM, who disclosed this, also indicated that the applicants have a sex split of 99% male and only 1% female.

“We know Ghana has seen a number of on-air driven reality shows but the innovation in this particular one has never been seen before and it does not surprise us that there so much interest in it.’’

Applications have been closed and auditions will be held soon for the best candidates to be selected.

The ‘Agorohene’ reality show is focused on grooming a young individual who is creative, charismatic, ambitious, funny and most importantly, extremely passionate about being a sports presenter. The winner of the show will get a full time job at Happy FM and also get other mouth-watering prizes.

Happy FM will in June announce other details of the reality show.

–

By: citifmonline.com