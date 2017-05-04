The Ministry of Works and Housing is planning to strengthen the Rural Housing Scheme to solve the major housing challenges within the country.

According to the Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta-Akyea, rejuvenating the scheme will aid in developing rural areas and ease the accommodation pressure in urban centres.

Speaking to journalists after inspecting some affordable housing units within the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, the Minister, this plan could hinge on an improved road network and high rise buildings.

“What we are seeking to do is that for people living on the Accra-Kumasi road… you can virtually have high rise buildings in these areas. And if our trunk road is very good, it will take about an hour for someone to drive from where he is living and come to Accra and work.”

This could also make living in the rural areas more attractive, according to the Minister.

“If we make the rural place attractive, we will find people who, if we have good road networks, will live in the hinterland but come to work in the city. This arrangement we are going to do with all seriousness.”

“We are not going to say that it is only Accra, Koforidua and other [major] places who are entitled to affordable housing but it will be dotted all over the nation and it will also make the villages attractive.”

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana