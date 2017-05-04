The Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the African Methodist Episcopal University (AME), the second largest University in Liberia.

Under the agreement, the universities will collaborate in developing courses and programmes through research and publications.

They will also share best practices to promote rapid growth and development in the African continent.

The agreement was signed on Friday, April 27, 2017.

Key parts of the collaboration between the two institutions will constitute exchange of ideas and practices, joint research co-operation and curriculum development; exchange of academic materials in education; research and publications; exchange of students for study, research and internship.

The universities would also engage in the exchange of faculty members for research, lecturers and discussions and together partake in other areas of cooperation that would be mutually agreed upon by both parties.

Professor Osei Kofi Darkwa, President of GTUC signed on behalf of his institution while Dr Joseph Isaac initialed for AME University.

Professor Darkwa said the co-operation was in line with the University College’s vision to enhance its global impact and expand its transnational education to the West African sub region.

“The partnership with AME University in Liberia will strengthen GTUC goal of promoting transnational education in African,” he said.

“The university takes pride in being a place where students and faculty can pursue knowledge without boundaries…This partnership affirms our belief and support in using education as a tool for developing the African continent…Ghana has created an enabling environment for learning and it is the desire of our university college to make learning easy, fund and accessible to all who seek it in our sub- region,” he added.

“It is our hope that the partnership will service as a catalyst for further growth for both university,” he further said.

Dr. Isaac also said, “GTUC is very innovative, we also in Liberia, AME University strive to also be innovative, so with the combination of these two forces, I believe in no doubt that we will have a very productive and progressing relationship.”

AME University was established in 1995 and is the second biggest university in Liberia and runs varied undergraduate programmes under four colleges. The colleges include college of theology seminary, college of liberal arts and social sciences, college of business and public administration and college of education.

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana