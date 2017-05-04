The heartlessness of a 49-year-old grandfather has landed him in the grips of the Enchi District police, after he allegedly severed the right leg of his 13-year-old grandson for theft.

Accordingly to ASP Olivia Adiku, the Regional Police Public Relations officer, a neighbour of the culprit who lives at Nyamebekyire near Enchi assisted by Constable Francis Botwey, managed to arrest Baba Alhassan for the alleged crime.

The victim, Michael Atangah was said to have received severe beatings from the granddad, who also inflicted a cut on his leg for attempting to rob him through the ceiling of his room.

ASP Adiku said Alhassan is reported to have locked the victim up in a room for over a week, leading to the young boy having his leg severely injured.

The suspect according to the police PRO has been detained, with the victim is on admission at the Enchi Government Hospital.

Source: GNA