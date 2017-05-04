Ghana Oil Company Limited, GOIL, has handed over One Thousand beds to the Ministry of Health to be distributed to hospitals across the country.

The Beds, fitted with mattresses are estimated to cost 1.6 million Ghana Cedis.

In a brief remark before the handing over, The Group CEO and Managing Director of GOIL, Patrick A.K. Akorli stated the donation was part of GOIL’s Corporate Social Responsibility. He indicated that as a good corporate entity, GOIL has been touched by the lack of equipment, particularly beds, at various hospitals. The donation, he noted, will go a long way to ease the difficult conditions at various hospitals countrywide.

He recalled GOIL’s Contribution in the sectors of Water and sanitation, education and Health stating that The Company will do more assist deprived communities and individuals in critical need of assistance.

Deputy Energy Minister, Owuraku Aidoo was grateful to GOIL for its numerous assistance in the Health, education as well as the Water and sanitation sectors hoping the beds will make a difference in the lives of patients and help in improved quality health care. He noted the donation has demonstrated that beyond business and profits, GOIL was socially responsible.

Receiving the Items on behalf of the ministry of Health, Deputy Minister, Tina Mensah underscored the importance of the beds to quality health care and thanked GOIL for the gesture. She was hopeful health centres across the country will benefit tremendously from the gesture.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti regions will get 150 beds each, while all other regions will receive 100 beds. Upper East and Upper West Regions get 50 beds each.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana