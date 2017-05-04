It was another moment of ‘worship without walls’ as scores of worshippers thronged the Mount Olivet Methodist Church last Sunday to join Eugene Zuta and friends to spend time in God’s presence at the 2017 edition of the Adoration worship concert.

With the Moko be hitmaker Minister Nii Okai and Sunny FM’s Kojo Oppong Agyei as MCs, the night couldn’t have been more engaging.

For most of patrons, the opportunity for worshippers to come together as one body, defying denominational barriers, was unifying and offered the perfect platform to celebrate God’s goodness and extol his majesty. The night was also spiced with a diverse line-up of jazz and drama performances from some talented young performers.

This year’s Adoration was the third in the series. It was the night of the double as this year’s coincided with the launch of Eugene Zuta’s latest album ‘More Than Enough’. Ahead of the main event, patrons were treated to an hour of soothing Jazz session to pave way for the first package which started with Olivet Voices, the resident choir of Mount Olivet Methodist Church, Dansoman.

This would pave way for an hour long package which saw the convener of Adoration Eugene Zuta and other worship greats Joycelyn Armah, Ps Isaiah Ofosu-Kwakye and Michael Antonio livened up the congregation in moments of singing, adoration, reflection and prayers.

Eugene Zuta performed renditions of his known songs such as ‘Mosom Wo’ and other popular Ghanaian worship songs which got the audience stand, sing along and pray throughout the performance. The worship flowed seamlessly as Joycelyn Armah took over from Zuta to perform her own version of Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir’s More than Enough before handing over to the ever endearing Pastor Isaiah Ofosu Kwakye who treated the crowd to some soul-searching tunes after which the young guitarist, Michael Antonio performed to end the first package.

A ten minute hilarious, engaging and educative drama by a group known as Contagious on the theme for the night More than enough, to herald the night’s exhortation by Rev Dr. Ivy Amenyah.

Minister Zuta returned for the second package, treating the audience to an exclusive performance from his latest album leading to the official launch of ‘More than Enough’. Bishop Okoe Mensah of the Lighthouse Chapel International prayed and launched the album which has songs like ‘Nkunim’, ‘Woye Onyame and ‘Oga’. The event climaxed with a performance from Takoradi-based sensation, KODA who dished out some danceable tunes from his collections and led the ecstatic crowd to dance the night away. KODA brought the curtains down in style, in what could best be described as an ‘Adoration with a difference.’

“This is why we live – to worship and adore our maker all day, all year through. I was humbled by the great outpouring of the spirit. The presence of God was greatly felt and I am glad that the numerous hearts that filled the Mount Olivet Methodist church had a reason to be glad for participating in Adoration 2017,” Said Eugene Zuta.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all who attended for the massive show of love and for sowing into this album. I have been overwhelmed by the massive show of support for this latest work and I bless the Lord, my ministry fathers and all those who make Adoration 2017 a great success. I am already upbeat Adoration 2018.” He added.

About Eugene Zuta

Eugene Zuta has over the last decade led several choirs and churches across the country in various worship encounters. Noted for his humble and calm disposition, Eugene Zuta loves the Lord and lives to worship. He now has three albums to his credit and heads the Eugene Zuta Ministries which was founded in 2012 with a focus of reaching out to meet the needs of young people spiritually, physically and mentally.

