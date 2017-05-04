The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) is currently demolishing unauthorized structures at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

The demolition exercise, which began around 6am, according to Citi News’ Zoe Abu Baidoo, has angered the affected traders who expressed their frustrations.



One of the traders who spoke to Citi News indicated that though government notified the affected traders three weeks ahead of the exercise, the AMA failed to offer an alternative place for them to sell their wares.

“Where do they expect us to go now that they have demolished our structures? They gave us a three week ultimatum but they did not give us an alternative venue for us to relocate to. We do not have any place to sell our wares and we have to work to cater for our family. Government should have found a convenient place for us before demolishing our structures.”

But the Director of Operations at the AMA , Mohammed Naziru in a rebuttal justified the AMA’s move, saying the traders’ concerns are baseless since they were given prior notice.

Mr. Naziru further explained that the move is in fulfillment of President Nana Addo’s commitment to rid the country of filth.

“The AMA taskforce is not happy about this development. That is why we came to speak to them to find another place. Nana Addo’s priority is to make Accra clean and that is why we are embarking on this exercise.”

Asked whether the exercise will yield the desired results, Mr Naziru said : “I don’t know about the previous situation but we are here to work seriously.”

