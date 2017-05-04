Ghana’s first lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has urged traditional leaders across the country to support the government of her husband, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for massive development of their communities.

According to the first lady, the government has put in place adequate measures for a total transformation within its four year period.

Speaking to some paramount chiefs and queenmothers who had paid a courtesy call on her at her office on Wednesday, Mrs. Akufo-Addo said the President was prepared to deliver on all promises made during the 2016 campaign period.

“We know how our traditional leaders helped us in the last elections to win in more regions and we are grateful. The president, Nana Akufo-Addo outlined some things he wanted to do and he will do everything now that he is in power. The free SHS will happen; everybody will be able to attend school, also the one district one factory policy. All those promises will be fulfilled.”

According to her, all the government needs is ample time to fulfill these promises.

“We are pleading with you, talk to your people so they take it easy because things will work out. Nana Addo is a good leader with good plans and he will move the country forward. As for me, I am concerned about women, I know women need some capital to work with and that will be sorted out. Queen mothers will have money to work so they can help their people. So please have patience and give the government a bit of time, they have a lot of good plans for Ghana.”

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana