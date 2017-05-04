Two persons believed to be in their 30s have been arrested for being in possession of decayed materials suspected to be human parts.

The Akim-Oda District Police on Sunday April 30, upon a tip-of arrested the two at Akim Nkwanta.

According to Sergeant Gideon Boateng, Deputy Public Affairs Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, the first suspect, Kwabena Oppong, was arrested by the townsfolk’s who handed him to the police with a black polythene bag suspected to be containing a human skull.

He said upon interrogation, he mentioned one Michael Eshun alias ‘one man’, whom he claimed to have contracted him, to produce the human skull.

Upon further interrogation, he also mentioned one Adabuga, who is on the run as his accomplice.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing, as the police have appealed to the public to volunteer any information in connection with the arrest to enable them proceed with the matter.

–

Source: GNA