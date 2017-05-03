The Electricity Company of Ghana in the Western Region has begun an exercise to engage the various Keep Fit Clubs in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis. This is in line with one of the company’s strategic pillars of ‘Improving Customer Service Delivery’.

The exercise, which is an initiative of the PR Unit in the region, forms part of the company’s stakeholder engagement and communications strategy.

The focus is to enlighten customers on some customer service issues – service application process/charges, Fault response, illegal connection, revenue collection and power outages.

There are five active Keep Fit Clubs, with a membership population of about two hundred each in the metropolis. The series of engagements began with a visit to the Body Body Keep Fit Club on May 1, 2017.

The team led by Western Region ECG PRO, Philip Osei Bonsu, began their engagement at 8:30am, and the forum lasted for close to two hours.

Members of the Club were also given various literature on the activities of ECG for them to further acquaint themselves with the Company’s operations.

Speaking after the forum, President of the Club, Former Black Stars Defender, Stephen Baidoo, expressed gratitude to ECG Western Region for demystifying the company’s operations.

“Hitherto, we only associated the name ECG with power cuts or dumsor. This was a good opportunity to understand how the different bodies in the power sector work and what work goes into the provision of electricity to our homes. I encourage the Company to hold these meetings regularly so we can fully address all outstanding issues.”

The Western Regional PRO of ECG, Philip Osei Bonsu, was satisfied with the success of the forum.

“The questions that came during the forum show how concerned our customers are about the work we do. This has met our expectations and we hope to replicate same in the coming weeks with other keep fit clubs. Our aim as a company is to constantly engage our customers who are our major stakeholders.”

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana