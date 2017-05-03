UT Bank and Happy FM are spearheading the donation of over 1,000 pints of blood to stock the National Blood Bank and save lives at the 37 Military and Korle Bu Teaching Hospitals. Organized every year for the past 12 years, this year’s event will be held at the premises of UT Bank, located at Airport City on Thursday May 25.

According to Kwesi Sarpong, Programmes Manager of Happy FM, “we always look forward to this particular programme every year because we know we will contribute significantly towards saving lives in the country. We do not take it for granted so we urge other institutions to come and support this noble cause. We want to encourage all listeners of Happy FM and compassionate members of the general public to come and help save a life with their bloods”, Mr. Sarpong added.

Happy FM has been partnering the UT brand on this CSR project over the past six years and the two outfits are again involved in the 2017 drive.

The exercise would begin from 6:00am and end at 5:00pm. There would also be free breast screening and health checks for participants by qualified medical professionals from KBTH and 37 Military Hospital.

–

Source: UT