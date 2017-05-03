The National Service Scheme (NSS), has ordered personnel on government payroll to validate their particulars with the scheme or risk forfeiting their allowances.

A statement issued by the Executive Director of the Scheme, Mustapha Ussif on Tuesday, said the validation comes as a follow-up exercise to their reforms in the E-zwich payment system.

The statement said all personnel are required to complete the validation process by Monday, May 15, 2017.

“All national service personnel are therefore expected to obtain validation forms from the district secretariats of the NSS, fill them with their respective heads of departments, and personally submit them to the district secretariats by Monday, 15th May, 2017 to complete the validation process.”

“It is important for national service personnel to note that, anyone who is not validated by the stipulated date, will be considered nonexistent and therefore, WILL NOT be paid his/her allowance,” the statement added.

In a related development, the Management of the Scheme, has expressed their readiness to work with the newly elected national executives of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA).

The new executives were elected at the just ended National Delegates Congress at Koforidua over the weekend.

A statement signed by the Deputy Executive Director in charge of Finance and Administration, Gifty Oware-Aboagye, said management is looking forward to a cordial working relationship with the new executives.

It further advised that, they “live above individual and parochial interests and make the interests of the entire membership of NASPA their priority.”

The new executives are; Philip Burberry Quaye (President), Adam Mohammed Hardi (General Secretary), Thonney Aidoo (Financial Secretary), James K. Bamaalazone (Organizing Secretary), and Gloria Offei Addo (Women Commissioner).

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana