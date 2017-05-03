He’s all over the singles chart and now he’s all over the wall at the National Portrait Gallery.

The museum in London has acquired a new portrait of Ed Sheeran, painted by Belfast-based artist Colin Davidson.

It’s Ed’s first ever painted portrait and measures four feet square – so just a little taller than Ed is (sorry Ed, joke mate).

Ed sat for the artist at his home in Suffolk in 2015 for three hours, during which Davidson made twenty drawings from life and took reference photographs.

Colin Davidson said: ‘When painting a portrait I am looking for the moment when the person is almost unaware of me being there and I feel I got it with Ed.

“I deliberately didn’t want Ed to perform and that was odd for him.

“But there is a youthful aspect to the portrait but also something experienced beyond his years.”

